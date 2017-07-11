The Cutest Things Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Have Ever Said About One Another

Movies
HE WAS INTO HER FROM THE START
Krasinski recounted the story of how he and Blunt met to Stephen Colbert, and it's one they'll definitely want to tell their two daughters, Hazel and Violet. "When I met her, I was so nervous, and it was just this," he said, with a gaping stare. "And she was like 'Hi, how are you?' And I said, 'Pretty good.' I just touched her face, and she was like 'Don't do that.' And then they called security and we got married." Really, it was love at first sight. He told Ellen DeGeneres: "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.' " Funny and totally into her. A win-win.
2 of 11
HE CRIED WHEN HE PROPOSED
We love a man who shows a little emotion – and Krasinski often shows a lot of it, particularly during his proposal to Blunt in 2009. "I was nervous and the whole nine yards," he told Access Hollywood. "She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. Then, I think people weren't really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great."
3 of 11
SHE'LL LOVE HIM NO MATTER WHAT HE LOOKS LIKE
Blunt loves Krasinski for what's on the inside – and let's face it, what's on the outside, too. "The truth is, she really is that person who would like me any way," he told ELLE. "But I don't think she's going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed."
4 of 11
IN FACT, SHE EVEN PREFERS HIM WHEN HE'S WORSE IN SHAPE
While she's certainly not disapproving of Krasinski's buff physique, he said that she loves him even more when his abs aren't defined. As he told Stephen Colbert, "She would way prefer to have doughy guy back."
5 of 11
HE WATCHES HER MOVIES OVER AND OVER AGAIN
Long before they started dating, Krasinski was a big fan of Blunt's film The Devil Wears Prada – so much so that he's seen it 75 times. "There was one day when it was on and I said it was so good and Emily said, 'Have you seen this movie?' I said, 'A lot of times,' " he said. "She said, 'That's so sweet, but how many times?' Luckily, we had been dating for about a year so there was a lot of trust built up and I said, 'Like, 75.' "
6 of 11
HE'S HER NO. 1 FAN – AND HE WON'T STOP SAYING IT
One sure ticket sale for any one of Blunt's films? Her husband. "I think she's hilarious, extremely talented, and I'm definitely her number-one fan," he told PEOPLE.
7 of 11
HIS ENCOURAGEMENT MAKES HER FEEL LIKE SHE CAN DO ANYTHING
We're pretty sure Blunt is capable of whatever she sets her mind to, but she says having Krasinski there is a definite help. "Meeting John really changed my life," she told InStyle in 2013. "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days."
8 of 11
HE HAS MORE FUN WITH HER THAN WITHOUT HER
It's what everyone wants: A partner that makes their days better. And that's exactly what Krasinski and Blunt have with one another. "It's really that we just got lucky," he told PEOPLE. "It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild."
9 of 11
THEY MAKE TIME FOR DATE NIGHT
And they don't need to do anything but talk to each other to have a great time. "At the end of the day, it's important to preserve your relationship," he told PEOPLE. "[We] just go to dinner and talk, it's really easy. We don't need much. We just go to dinner and talk and have no baby talk."
10 of 11
HE LOVES THAT SHE'S THE MOTHER OF HIS CHILDREN
Krasinski is happy that Hazel and Violet will see their mom rocking her career, and will grow up with Blunt as a role model. "I'm also so proud to know that my daughters are going to grow up knowing that their mom is an incredibly hardworking, wonderful woman," he told PEOPLE.
11 of 11
AND BASICALLY, THEIR MARRIAGE IS JUST THE BEST
When Manhattan magazine asked Blunt about her marriage, she had a hard time finding the words, but managed to sum it up perfectly: "All I can say is that it's an effing blast," she said. "It's just great, and I'm so happy." A line to warm even the coldest, deadest of hearts.
