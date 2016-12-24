Elsa Pataky Gets Sweet Smooch from Husband Chris Hemsworth: ‘Best Christmas Present Ever!’

The best Christmas present Elsa Pataky has ever received? A smooch from her Thor-of-a-husband, Chris Hemsworth!

The 40-year-old Spanish actress, known for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise, posted a festive Instagram shot of her and her husband on Saturday – as he smooched her in front of a Christmas tree.

“Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth,” the bilingual beauty captioned the pic, in both English and Spanish.

Each appear to be wearing their holiday best in the photo. Hemsworth, 33, is wearing a red suit jacket printed with black Santa faces on it, while she is rocking a copper-colored bikini top, cowboy hat, and Santa-like bottoms.

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

The photos are from a family holiday gathering that also included Chris’ brother Liam Hemsworth and his fiancée Miley Cyrus.

The two posted together for a photo posted to Liam’s Instagram account on Friday, each in their own “ugly” Christmas sweaters. The 26-year-old Hunger Games actor wore a colorful sweater patterned with stars, Rudolphs and candy canes — accessorizing the look in a green baseball cap.

Cyrus, 24, took the holiday spirit up a notch with an oversized red and green sequence bow on her head, a light up Christmas light necklace, and a sweater showing birthday-boy Jesus in a party hat.

“Happy birthday Jesus,” Liam wrote.

Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! 😜🎉 happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST

And while the singer’s bow wasn’t lit in her photo with her boyfriend, it did shine bright in a photo that appeared on Pataky’s Instagram.

Changing into a sexy Mrs. Claus-look, Cyrus smiled bright as she embraced her future sister-in-law.

“Fun Christmas Party with my family!” Pataky captioned the selfie — again in two languages. “Happy Christmas!”

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

Liam and Cyrus have been in the full holiday swing recently. Earlier this week, the celebrated Christmas a little early with the Cyrus family, including Miley’s mom and dad — Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus — siblings Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison, and some furry friends.

Miley, per usual, was resplendent in her finest festive onesie as she and Liam posed for the family photo. “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” Brandi captioned the photo she shared to Instagram.

The holidays are a special time for the couple. After calling off their engagement in 2013, Miley and Liam rekindled their romance over the holidays in January of this year when they were spotted hanging out at a party in Australia.

Since then, Cyrus has been spotted with the ring Liam popped the question with in 2012. And thought they’ve kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight — they did pose together for the first time again at a public event in October.