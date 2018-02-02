Elon Musk and Amber Heard Call it Quits ... Again

Elon Musk and Amber Heard‘s relationship has crashed back down to earth.

After briefly reuniting for the past two months, the Tesla and SpaceX founder, 46, and Justice League actress, 31, are calling it quits for the second time, PEOPLE confirms.

“Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right,” says a source close to the couple. Musk is currently working on the Tesla Model 3.

The duo first broke up because of their increasingly busy schedules in August, but were spotted out together again in January leaving a Los Angeles sushi restaurant hand-in-hand.

“They’re definitely back together,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Another source said the former couple “spent New Years together” as well — plus they were seen vacationing together in Chile at the end of December, enjoying dinner with friends who included Musk’s brother Kimbal.

Heard and Musk also made headlines a few days before Christmas when they were photographed sharing a kiss outside of a Los Angeles restaurant. Though the photos left fans speculating if the two had reignited their romance four months after splitting, a source close to Musk claimed the pair were just having a friendly visit.

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas breakfast spot,” said Musk’s friend of HomeState restaurant, the eatery in Los Feliz, California. where the photos were taken. “They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They’re still just friends, not trying to get back together.”

Heard and Musk were first linked together in 2016 as each was weathering a public breakup: Heard and actor Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk in Sydney, Australia.

The actress and the billionaire mogul seemed to confirm rumors when they stepped out together for the first time in public in April 2017 while visiting Australia.

Despite ending things in August, they were spotted out together in Australia just days after news of their split emerged.

“Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Musk told Rolling Stone in a story published three months later. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Musk also said that he “cannot be happy” without a girlfriend.

“‘I never want to be alone.’ That’s what I would say,” he explained. “I don’t want to be alone.”

Despite having a successful career, he said his life feels empty without someone to share it with.

“I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he added. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”