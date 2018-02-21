Ellen Page's Wife Wishes Actress Happy Birthday with Sweet Message: 'You've Made Me Better'

Ellen Page got a sweet birthday wish from the one that matters most.

The actress is celebrating her 31st birthday on Wednesday and got some special love from wife Emma Portner. The dancer posted a cuddly shot of the two on her Instagram where she wished Page a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. You’ve made me better. Let’s get olllllld,” Portner wrote.

Page and Portner revealed they were married in simultaneous Instagram posts just after New Year’s. The two shared shots of their simple wedding bands but didn’t say exactly when they had tied the knot.

Page first began posting photos with Portner on social media over the summer, ranging from sweet displays of PDA to dance videos. The duo have shared their collaborations online, including a rendition of Britney Spears’s “Lucky” that went viral.

“It’s been really natural,” Page told PEOPLE of making the videos, which often feature Portner’s choreography, with Page singing and sometimes playing the guitar.

A fellow Canadian, Portner is originally from Ottawa, Ontario and works as a professional dancer and choreographer, according to her biography at the Broadway Dance Center, where she teaches. Her work has been featured in Justin Bieber’s music video “Life Is Worth Living” and on his Purpose World Tour.

In 2014, Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in a rousing speech that earned her a standing ovation. The actress said she was ready to come out in hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality.