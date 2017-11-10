Ellen Page Says Making a Movie with Woody Allen Is the 'Biggest Regret' of Her Career

In a lengthy Facebook post, Ellen Page says working with Woody Allen was the “biggest regret” of her career.

“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career,” Page, 30, wrote, referencing the 2012 film To Rome With Love.

“I am ashamed I did this,” she added. “I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

Allen has long faced controversy over allegations he sexually assaulted his adopted daughter with ex Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, which he has consistently denied.

In the Facebook post, the actress also accused X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner of outing her as gay when she was 18 on the set of the blockbuster, claiming he told another woman to have sex with her in order to “make her realize she’s gay” during a cast meet and greet for the film in 2005.

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak,” she wrote. “I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

In 2014, Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in the hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality.

Page said Ratner’s “public outing” left her with feelings of shame about her sexuality.

“Making someone feel ashamed of who they are is a cruel manipulation, designed to oppress and repress,” she said. “I was robbed of more than autonomy over my ability to define myself.”

In an article published by the Los Angeles Times, six women — including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge — spoke out against the longtime Hollywood power player, 48, who directed the Rush Hour series and produced movies including Horrible Bosses and The Revenant.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer vehemently disputed the specific allegations and said “no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”