Surprise! Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner

Ellen Page is married!

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the Flatliners actress wrote on Instagram Wednesday, tagging her new fiancée, Emma Portner. A representative for Page confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE.

Portner also announced the surprise marriage on her Instagram page, writing, “@ellenpage I LOVE YOU.”

Both posts also included a photo of Page, 30, and Portner’s hands, complete with wedding bands, touching against a white background.

The actress first began posting photos with Portner on social media over the summer. A teacher at the Broadway Dance Center, Portner is originally from Ottawa, Ontario, according to her bio on the dance school’s website.

“Her performance and choreography appear in Justin Bieber’s ‘Life Is Worth Living’ video as well as on his Purpose World Tour,” the biography states.

Happy Holigays ❤️🌲 A post shared by @ ellenpage on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Page has posted numerous interpretive dance videos with Portner and the duo have sometimes shared cover songs together.

In 2014, Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in a rousing speech that earned her a standing ovation. The actress said she was ready to come out in hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality.

The actress previously dated artist Samantha Thomas.