Ellen DeGeneres Seduces Jamie Dornan with Office Supplies in Their Hilarious Fifty Shades Spoof

Ellen DeGeneres knows how to turn sexy into silly — just trade the toys Jamie Dornan‘s Fifty Shades of Grey character uses in the bedroom for Scotch tape and staplers.

Although the sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed were filmed back-to-back, DeGeneres presented an idea for a fourth movie — entitled Fifty Shades Darkest — and used the series’ leading man to act out a scene for the parody when he visited her show.

Donning a wig to cover his newly shaved head, Dornan is relaxing on a bed when the talk-show host enters the room dressed as a seductive Staples worker, complete with fake breasts.

“I assume you like a girl in a uniform,” she said.

DeGeneres then takes out her bag of tricks, attempting to tantalize Dornan with a staple remover. However, he’s not feeling it.

“You know, I’m not really into that,” the 34-year-old actor says. “I don’t really think anybody’s into that.”

When DeGeneres pulls out a stapler, Dornan is much more receptive, allowing the TV personality to restrain him to the headboard using Scotch tape.

Although Christian Grey would probably find a way to use a stapler in the bedroom, Dornan admits that he’s much less experienced than his character.

“The funny thing is, pretty much everything you find in the red room, you’ve used a version of, but not for the same effect,” he explained. “Like, it’s more for riding a horse or something. Or doing up a bag that’s particularly full and if you’re using a buckle. That kind of thing. You have the skill set and you kind of surprise yourself. Most of it — I have to admit — I was very green about all that stuff.”

The actor also passed on taking any of the toys home to his wife, Amelia Warner.

“I don’t think she wants a used prop,” he said.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Feb. 10.