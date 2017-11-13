Elizabeth Perkins Holds #MeToo Sign Naming James Woods at L.A. March

Elizabeth Perkins called out James Woods when she joined hundreds of people at the march to protest sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood by holding a sign that bore his name.

The 56-year-old actress, known for her performances in Weeds and Big, took part in the Take Back The Workplace and #MeToo Survivors rally on Sunday alongside Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan of Fox 11 News.

Perkins held a sign that read “James Woods #MeToo.” She also posted several photos and videos from the march on Twitter.

Representatives for Perkins and Woods have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In September, Amber Tamblyn accused Woods, 70, of trying to pick her up when she was underage.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once,” the actress, 34, wrote on Twitter. “He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

Tamblyn shared her story after Woods criticized the upcoming film Call My By Your Name for featuring a 24-year-old grad student falling in love with his professor’s 17-year-old son. In response, Armie Hammer, who plays the older man in the film, called Woods out for dating a 19-year-old when Woods was 60. Tamblyn then responded to Hammer’s tweet.

Woods later tweeted that Tamblyn was lying after responding to a Twitter user who questioned if he was in a position to criticize the age difference between Hammer’s 24-year-old character and his on-screen 17-year-old boyfriend.

The Twitter user wrote: “What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?”

“The first is illegal. The second is a lie,” Woods responded.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

Tamblyn took to Twitter again to back up her claim, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation that appeared to shows her friend corroborating her story.

“Since I know people love to question the [integrity] and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go,” the actress tweeted alongside the texts that show the friend remembering the incident after Tamblyn brings it up.

RELATED VIDEO: James Woods Is Retiring from Acting and Trying to ‘Simplify His Life,’ According to Real Estate

Woods — most known for roles in Casino, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, The Virgin Suicides and Videodrome — announced his plans to retire from acting via his real estate agent when he put his Exeter, Rhode Island, property up for sale.

Agent Allen Gammons told the Providence Journal, that the actor is “retiring from the entertainment industry and seeking to ‘simplify his life’ by selling ‘his many real estate holdings on both coasts.’ ”

Gammons revealed the actor’s brother and mother recently died, and that he hoped to spend time on photography, antiquing and playing Texas Hold’em poker, according to the Journal. Woods owns four homes in Rhode Island.