Elizabeth Olsen Says She Nearly Froze Shooting Thriller Wind River in the Utah Mountains

A part worth freezing for?

Wind River star Elizabeth Olsen reveals she experienced a new level of limb numbness while shooting her latest thriller, which is set during a brutal Wyoming winter.

“It wasn’t so cold that, like when I watch Game of Thrones that looks like the end of the world,” the Avengers: Age of Ultron actress, 28, admits of the chilly conditions on the Utah set, which doubled for Wyoming. “Even if they’re in the proper smart socks and the foot warmers, your feet eventually lose feeling at a certain time of the day.”

In the film Olsen plays an FBI agent sent to investigate a murder in the cold Wyoming wilderness alongside Jeremy Renner, a wildlife tracker. To continue to achieve and film in the desired wintery setting, cast and crew had to move locations, in search of more snow. “It was harder when we didn’t have snow because then we had to go find the snow and go higher up the mountain, things like that,” Olsen explains.

The film, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January, has been praised by critics for its intensity and realism. It even earned writer-director Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) the Un Certain Regard mise-en-scene Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Wind River is now in theaters.