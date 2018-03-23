Elizabeth Olsen Calls Out Avengers Magazine Cover: 'Does This Look Like Me?'

Elizabeth Olsen can hardly recognize herself.

The actress and several of her Avengers: Infinity Wars costars are featured on the April cover of Empire magazine, and on Thursday, Olsen shared the image on Instagram — along with a question for her followers.

“Does this look like me?” she asked.

The resounding consensus was that her face on the cover appeared to be photoshopped.

“No Lizzie, you don’t need this terrible photoshop,” one fan commented. Another added, “No, that is insulting to your real, actually sweet face! So unnecessary.”

A spokesperson for Empire denied making changes to the image, telling TODAY Style, “Empire magazine did not make any alterations to the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ artwork, supplied to them by Disney and Marvel Studios, that appears on the May 2018 cover.”

Disney and Marvel Studios did immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Olsen is set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) in Avengers: Infinity Wars, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nutritionist Philip Goglia recently spoke with PEOPLE about how he helped Olsen get in shape for the new movie.

“She was focused on body composition,” Dr. Goglia, celebrity nutritionist and founder of G-Plans, said. “Fat is light and fluffy and takes up a lot of room, and muscle is dense and doesn’t take up a lot of room at all. She wanted to be dense, heavy and athletic, and she just really nailed it.”

Olsen, 28, also had a specific look in mind for her body shape.

“This newest Avengers movie she was more about muscularity,” Dr. Goglia said. “More stomach and shoulder shape, a better V-shape in her back and a much tighter waist and shoulder differential.”