Elizabeth Hurley's Model Nephew Seen for First Time Since Brutal Stabbing

Elizabeth Hurley‘s 21-year-old model nephew has been seen for the first time since he was stabbed multiple times in London.

Miles Hurley appeared in a photograph posted to Instagram Wednesday, five days after the attack, posing in a white robe standing next to a friend, who was seemingly also stabbed in the attack.

“MY SURVIVORS. Grateful,” the duo’s friend captioned the upload. Another buddy commented, “Coming back soon. I love you.”

Miles, the son of Elizabeth’s sister, was stabbed multiple times on a street in Nine Elms, South West London at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

While the Metropolitan Police do not reveal names of victims, officials confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called at 8:52 p.m. on Thursday to Ascalon Street in South West London following reports of a stabbing.

When police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, believed to be the same age, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital “where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” police said at the time. Officials now confirm that both victims have been released by the hospital.

“They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene,” officials added last week. The Sun was first to report news of the stabbing.

Hurley was spotted arriving at Heathrow airport Friday morning, presumably to be by Miles’ side. A rep for the actress-model did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actress, who has been busy filming The Royals, is close with her young nephew, who has modeled for powerhouses like Roberton Carvalli and Dolce & Gabbana.

She celebrated Miles’ budding modeling career back in 2013, posting a photo of him on Twitter along with the caption, “Here’s my handsome nephew.”

“I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do” he told The Telegraph in 2013. “The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody.”

He also opened up about his famous aunt in a 2015 interview with Paper magazine, saying that he regretted missing the premiere of her show The Royals. “I was out with a friend, so I missed the premiere, which is awful because my mom kept calling to make sure I remembered to watch.”

In a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast, photographer Charl Marais described Miles as “a great guy, very nice, very down to earth.”

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.