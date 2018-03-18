Elizabeth Hurley Says Nephew 'Remains in Great Pain' and 'Can Hardly Move' After Stabbing

Elizabeth Hurley has shared an update on her 21-year-old nephew, who is recovering after being stabbed in London.

After touching down in India, The Royals star, 52, thanked fans for their well wishes for model Miles Hurley, the son of Elizabeth’s sister.

“His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering,” the actress wrote on Instagram, Saturday. “My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed.”

Elizabeth added, “I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. More later xxxx.”

The following day, she shared a selfie captioned, “And breathe….. #India #safehaven.”

Miles was stabbed multiple times on a street in Nine Elms, South West London, on March 8. While the Metropolitan Police do not reveal names of victims, officials confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called at 8:52 p.m. to Ascalon Street in South West London following reports of a stabbing.

An ambulance brought two victims with stab wounds, a 21-year-old man and another man around the same age, to a hospital “where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” police said.

Elizabeth posted an Instagram photo with her nephew last week, revealing the severity of the attack.

“He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged,” she revealed. “We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 10, 2018

Elizabeth has provided guidance and advice about fame to her nephew, who has already modeled for fashion powerhouses like Dolce & Gabbana.

“I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do” he told The Telegraph in 2013. “The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody.”