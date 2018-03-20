Elizabeth Hurley Tweets Shocking Photo of Her Model Nephew's Stabbing

WARNING: This story contains graphic images.

Elizabeth Hurley revealed her nephew’s gruesome injury after he was stabbed in London.

The Royals actress, 52, posted a graphic image to her Twitter showing the stab wound on Miles Hurley’s back. Elizabeth also made a plea for help in catching the perpetrators and asked fans to retweet her message.

“This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back,” Elizabeth wrote. “If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111.”

Miles was stabbed multiple times on a street in Nine Elms, South West London, on March 8. Elizabeth is close with her young nephew, who has modeled for powerhouses like Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana and told The Telegraph in 2013 that he has gotten advice from his famous aunt.

This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back. If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111. Please RT 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dh7mwHQHfq — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 20, 2018

While the Metropolitan Police do not reveal names of victims, officials confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called at 8:52 p.m. to Ascalon Street in South West London following reports of a stabbing.

An ambulance brought two victims with stab wounds, a 21-year-old man and another man around the same age, to a hospital “where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” police said.

Miles Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley David M. Benett/Getty Images for DSQUARED2

Elizabeth first posted an Instagram photo with her nephew last week, revealing the severity of the attack.

“He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged,” she revealed. “We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

She later took to Instagram again a few days after the attack to give an update on his progress.

“His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed.”