Edie Falco Says Louis C.K. Should Get a Second Chance After Apologizing for Sexual Misconduct

Edie Falco hopes Louis C.K. gets a second chance in show business.

The Sopranos alum, 54, starred in the comedian’s film I Love You, Daddy, but she — along with the rest of the cast — stopped promoting the film last year after C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

The actor ultimately admitted that the accusations were true and apologized for his behavior, an act Falco thinks should earn him a shot at redemption.

“He’s someone who admitted that he did what he was accused of doing and admitted that it wasn’t right,” she said in a recent interview with Vulture. “If I was not given another chance a couple of times, there is no way we’d be having this interview right now. People who are committed to becoming aware of what they’ve done and changing, they can be our strongest proponents in an issue like this.”

In a New York Times article published in November, four female comedians claimed that C.K. had masturbated in front of them, while a fifth claimed he masturbated while speaking with her on the phone. The comedian responded with a lengthy statement, in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

Louis C.K. and Edie Falco. Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty

He added, “The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

I Love You, Daddy, which also starred Chloë Grace Moretz, Rose Byrne, John Malkovich and Helen Hunt, was later dropped by its distributor.

Falco also spoke about Harvey Weinstein, saying, “I just don’t see” the disgraced mogul getting another chance.

More than 60 women have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker alleged decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault in October.

Weinstein has admitted to making advances on actresses, but denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Falco added about Weinstein, “I also still believe Trump’s gonna be impeached, so I have no idea. I can’t be shocked anymore by the stuff that happens. It’s almost like a great novel, I can’t wait to get to the end of it. I can’t wait to see how we emerge from this. There’s no way around the changes that need to be made. I think this is the last dying gasp of rich white men.”