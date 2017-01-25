Gold Star Édgar Ramírez Spills on the Side of Matthew McConaughey That Fans May Not Know

Away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, Édgar Ramírez and Matthew McConaughey had little to do but hang out with each other.

While shooting their film Gold in Thailand, the actors were pretty much stuck with each other, Ramírez tells People Now. Luckily, they didn’t seem to mind.

“We were there in a very remote location, very far away, and we were lucky to really hit it off and become good friends,” the 39-year-old actor recalled, adding that their chemistry helped the film.

Ramírez also got to know the real McConaughey — who isn’t anything like the chatty club owner from Magic Mike or the eccentric businessman from The Wolf of Wall Street fans may associate with him.

According to his costar, McConaughey is actually pretty muted.

“He can being very introspective and very quiet and very thoughtful,” says Ramírez. “People tend to think he never stops, and it’s actually the opposite. He’s a very profound, very deep person with very deep thoughts.”

During their time together, Ramírez says they were often quietly taking in each experience.

“Sometimes we would take moments in the canoe, just going up the river, in complete silence,” he shared. “We would share the moment when we’re waiting for the sun to come up or the rain to stop, we were just there sharing the silence.”

Gold hits theaters nationwide Jan. 27.