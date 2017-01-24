Édgar Ramírez on Jumping Out of a Window to Survive an Avalanche on the Set of Gold: 'I Landed on a Goat'

Édgar Ramírez jumped out of a window to escape an avalanche while filming Gold in the jungles of Thailand and fortunately for him, a goat was there to break his fall.

The Hands of Stone actor recounted the harrowing tale during a recent sit down with PEOPLE Now, where he revealed no one involved with the shoot — including the goat — was injured during the ordeal.

“Yeah there was an avalanche, there was a tree avalanche, when we were shooting in a little hut, this little cabin in the jungle,” the actor remembered.

He said he heard the whooshing sound of the avalanche first, and then noticed that the Thai consultants working on the film had begun screaming “in horror.” Finally, when Ramírez and others realized debris was landing on the roof of the hut, he said, “We had to jump out of the cabin, and I landed on a goat.”

He reiterated that no actors, crew members or goats were injured at the time.

Gold, also starring Matthew McConaughey, hits theaters nationwide Jan. 27.