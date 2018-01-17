Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: 'Why Shouldn't I Want to Bring Him Down?'

After years of feeling “ignored and disbelieved,” Dylan Farrow is speaking out about the sexual assault allegations against her father Woody Allen.

Opening up about the allegations for the first time on television, Farrow sat down with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King for an interview which airs in full on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Asked if her goal is to bring the famed director down, Farrow asked King, “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage after all these years [of] being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

In 2014, Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

His son Ronan Farrow also penned an explosive column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Donates Woody Allen Movie Salary To Time’s Up, RAINN

As for those who disbelieve her account, Farrow told King, “I suppose that’s on them. But all I can do is speak my truth and hope … Hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing.”

The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood. A slew of celebrities have since come out and expressed regret for working with the Annie Hall director.

On Monday, actor Timothée Chalamet pledged to donate his entire salary for his upcoming film directed by Allen, A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up movement.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, stars in the comedy alongside Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

In recent weeks, Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Mira Sorvino have also denounced the director.

King’s full interview with Farrow will air Thursday during CBS This Morning, which runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT.