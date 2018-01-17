Dylan Farrow Gives First TV Interview About Woody Allen Allegations: 'I Am Telling the Truth'

Dylan Farrow is opening up for the first time on television about her sexual assault allegations against her father Woody Allen.

“I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters, and that they are enough to change things,” Farrow says in a preview of her appearance on CBS This Morning.

The full interview, which airs Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS, will cover a range of topics including the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up.

Farrow’s appearance comes after Alec Baldwin defended the director, calling criticism of Allen over longstanding sexual abuse allegations “unfair and sad.”

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

In 2014, Dylan Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

His son Ronan Farrow also penned an explosive column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

Baldwin went on to say that his intention is not to “dismiss or ignore such complaints,” but that such subjects should be treated “carefully.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent?” Baldwin tweeted. “I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”

The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood. A slew of celebrities have since come out and expressed regret for working with the Annie Hall director.

On Monday, actor Timothée Chalamet pledged to donate his entire salary for his upcoming film directed by Allen, A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up movement.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, stars in the comedy alongside Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

In recent weeks, Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Mira Sorvino have also denounced the director.