Dylan Farrow Blasts Justin Timberlake for Supporting Time's Up After Working with Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow is taking Justin Timberlake to task on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the singer, 36, tweeted a light joke about not understanding the common phrase “you just want your cake and eat it, too.”

“What else am I supposed to do with a cake??” Timberlake jokingly added.

Farrow, 32, didn’t let him off the hook, using a timely example to answer his question.

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” Farrow replied in a now viral tweet. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

Timberlake was criticized for wearing a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes shortly after starring in Woody Allen‘s latest movie, Wonder Wheel. Farrow has stood by her allegations that Allen, her adopted father, molested her in 1992 when she was 7-years-old.

The director has repeatedly denied the allegations and has suggested instead that his ex-partner Mia Farrow taught Farrow to say that in order to win an ugly custody battle between the two.

In the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood, several celebrities who worked with Allen in the past have recently denounced the director.

In her first television interview about the allegations with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, Farrow recounted what she claims happened while her adoptive mother Mia Farrow was out shopping for the day.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up,” Farrow said. “And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts.”

She added, “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

Farrow said she told her mother about what allegedly happened, noting that she felt she had “done something wrong” by the actress’ upset reaction.

Following the latest interview, Allen again denied the alleged sexual abuse.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place,” the director said in a statement. “Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

“Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that – relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked – and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says,” he continued. “But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”