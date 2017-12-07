Dylan Farrow Asks Why Woody Allen Has Been Spared After Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Woody Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow is asking why her father has been spared in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the subsequent #MeToo movement.

“Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon …?” Farrow wrote in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

“The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still,” she added.

Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow – publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child in an emotional op-ed for the New York Times in 2014. The director has adamantly denied Dylan’s accusations in the past, but declined to comment prior to publication of Thursday’s article.

“I have long maintained that when I was 7 years old, Woody Allen led me into an attic, away from the babysitters who had been instructed never to leave me alone with him,” Farrow wrote in the L.A. Times. “He then sexually assaulted me. I told the truth to the authorities then, and I have been telling it, unaltered, for more than 20 years.”

In response to Farrow’s op-ed, a representative for Allen told PEOPLE, “Dylan Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen, which she first made 25 years ago, have been thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials and child welfare investigators. The investigators concluded unambiguously that Dylan Farrow was not sexually abused. No charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent.”

Allen’s son Ronan Farrow also previously penned a column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

Farrow’s accusations played a role in a 1993 custody hearing between her mother and Allen. “A judge denied him custody of me, writing that ‘measures must be taken to protect’ me and that there was ‘no credible evidence’ that my mother, Mia Farrow, coached me in any way,” she wrote. “A prosecutor took the unusual step of announcing that he had probable cause to charge Allen but declined in order to spare me, a ‘child victim,’ from an exhausting trial.”

She added, “It is a testament to Allen’s public relations team and his lawyers that few know these simple facts. It also speaks to the forces that have historically protected men like Allen: the money and power deployed to make the simple complicated, to massage the story.”

Farrow went on to criticize actors — like Kate Winslet, Blake Lively and Greta Gerwig — who have continued to work with Allen despite publicly condemning Weinstein. For instance, she noted that Lively, who starred in Allen’s Café Society, lauded the “uprising” against Weinstein, but said of the director, “It’s very dangerous to factor in things you don’t know anything about. I could [only] know my experience.”

She also accused Allen of using the same “defense-through-intimidation” tactics as Weinstein to stay in power. “In 1997, Connecticut Magazine reported that Allen’s legal team had hired private investigators, including ones assigned to find damaging information on law enforcement officials working the sex-abuse case,” she alleged, among other examples.

“Even now, I hesitate to speak out,” she wrote. “Allen’s savvy affiliates know that it’s unseemly to direct attacks at me, an alleged victim, and so the invective is directed at my mother again and again. It’s awful and enraging.”

Farrow also celebrated actors like Ellen Page who said she regretted working with Allen on To Rome with Love. “It meant the world to me when Ellen Page said she regretted working with Allen, and when actresses Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon told the world why they never would,” she wrote.

While Farrow said she is happy to see the culture “shifting rapidly,” she noted, “My allegation is apparently still just too complicated, too difficult, too ‘dangerous,’ to use Lively’s term, to confront.”

She added, “It isn’t just power that allows men accused of sexual abuse to keep their careers and their secrets. It is also our collective choice to see simple situations as complicated and obvious conclusions as a matter of ‘who can say?'”