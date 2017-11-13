Looking Back at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Very Sexy Year
See all the smoldering things the former wrestler has been up to since being crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
HE TRANSFORMED INTO DWANTA CLAUS
No stranger to giving back, Johnson decided to take his good deeds to the next level by becoming "Dwanta Claus" for a big day of gift-giving to Make-a-Wish kids.
2 of 9
HE UPDATED HIS SIGNATURE BULL TATTOO
Taylor Swift isn't the only one revamping her image! The Jumanji star decided to change up his signature bicep tattoo, revealing the final product — which took 22 hours to complete — on Instagram. And each detail of Johnson's new bull tattoo came with its own special meaning and story. "Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned," Johnson wrote on Instagram.
3 of 9
HE WAS CAUGHT IN THE KITCHEN
For the first time in forever, we're not ogling The Rock … and instead are swooning over his baked sweet potato fries.
4 of 9
ZAC EFRON CALLED HIM HIS DREAM LOVE SCENE PARTNER
Efron knows what he's talking about! After saying that the former wrestler was "absolutely amazing" to work with on Baywatch and adding that he's "perfect" during an interview with Vogue, Efron chose Johnson as the person he'd like to have a love scene with for a logical reason: to "finish what we started."
5 of 9
HIS SMILE MOTIVATED US TO HIT THE GYM
If there's anyone who can convince us to attempt deadlifts, it's The Rock.
6 of 9
HE GAVE US PERMISSION TO EAT PANCAKES
Leave it to The Rock to encourage us to give into our biggest food cravings. "Don't cheat yourself my friends, treat yourself," he wrote on Instagram, accompanying his caption with a pic of banana chocolate chip pancakes.
7 of 9
HE SURPRISED LONGTIME LOVE LAUREN ON HER BIRTHDAY
Not only did The Rock go all out with decorating his trailer as a birthday surprise for his S.O., but the actor did the same at their home.
8 of 9
HE REVEALED THE SECRET TO HIS GREAT SKIN
While we refuse to believe the action star wasn't born with a flawless complexion, Johnson revealed what products he uses in his skincare routine. In case you were wondering or hoping to channel the actor, Johnson swears that slathering these three holy grail products on his face daily gives him his ageless glow: "Neutrogena Deep Cream Face Wash, Lancer or La Mer creams," the star said on Twitter.
And while skincare professionals tend to advise steering clear of alcohol to avoid early aging, The Rock thinks otherwise. His other skincare secret? "Tequila often," he tweeted. "Not on your face, but drinking it ;)." Can't argue with that now, can we?
9 of 9
HE CHANNELED HIS INNER PICASSO
Is there anything he can't do?
See Also
More
More
Jacob Tremblay Reveals The Last Show He Binge-Watched
Jacob Tremblay Calls Out Drake to Take Part in #ChooseKind Campaign
Bijou Phillips Apologizes After Mean Girls Star Daniel Franzese's Harassment Allegations
The Countdown to 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Reveal Is On! Today's Hot Guy: Armie Hammer
Ewan McGregor Spotted Holding Hands with Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead