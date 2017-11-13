Looking Back at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Very Sexy Year

HE REVEALED THE SECRET TO HIS GREAT SKIN

While we refuse to believe the action star wasn't born with a flawless complexion, Johnson revealed what products he uses in his skincare routine. In case you were wondering or hoping to channel the actor, Johnson swears that slathering these three holy grail products on his face daily gives him his ageless glow: "Neutrogena Deep Cream Face Wash, Lancer or La Mer creams," the star said on Twitter.

And while skincare professionals tend to advise steering clear of alcohol to avoid early aging, The Rock thinks otherwise. His other skincare secret? "Tequila often," he tweeted. "Not on your face, but drinking it ;)." Can't argue with that now, can we?