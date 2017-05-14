Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Yes,' I Could Be the First Sexiest Man Alive to Become President

From Sexiest Man Alive to President of the United States? Never underestimate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Sunday the Baywatch star (and PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive) addressed his recent headline-making interview with GQ, in which he said that he would consider running for president.

Asked by PEOPLE if he might become the first SMA to be elected POTUS, he said, “If I were a betting man, which I’m not” — he then winked comically — “I would say yes.”

Then, he added with a laugh, “In five years I’m aiming for a repeat [of Sexiest Man Alive].”

In the meantime, the father of two, 45, has been juggling multiple roles in some of the year’s biggest films, including The Fate of the Furious and Baywatch, which opens May 25. (Johnson slips into the red swim shorts famously worn by his TV predecessor in the role, David Hasselhoff.)

Earlier this month, Johnson told GQ that he began to ponder the question of a political career about a year ago when pundits floated the idea.

“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful,’ ” he told GQ, adding, “I didn’t want to be flippant.”

Asked if he might honestly give up acting to run for office, he said, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”