Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, has been named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador, previously known as Miss Golden Globe.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) made the announcement on Wednesday, revealing the new title change for the first time.

“As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything the HFPA stands for.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary,” Garcia Johnson said in a statement. “As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”

Last year’s honorees, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, 21, Sistine, 19, and Scarlet Stallone, 15, introduced Johnson, 15, alongside Tatna on Wednesday.

The unveiling took place at a star-studded party at Catch in West Hollywood hosted by the HFPA and InStyle and sponsored by Fiji Water and Infiniti.

Johnson will follow in the footsteps of other Hollywood legends’ sons and daughters such as Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern and Melanie Griffith, who had previously had the role (and turned into stars themselves). Johnson will be tasked with escorting honorees on and off the stage, as well as carrying the statuettes.

The 15-year-old model accompanied her famous dad when he won the 2017 People’s Choice Award for favorite premium series actor back in January. The Ballers actor brought his daughter as his date, and gave her a special shout-out from the stage, saying, “I love you so much.”

He added as an aside, “Yeah, she looks like daddy. Woo!”

Johnson, who was PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, shares Simone with ex Dany Garcia. He is also father to Jasmine, his 13-month-old daughter with longtime partner Lauren Hashian.

The Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, airs Jan. 8.