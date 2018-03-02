Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson Shows Off His Hulking Muscles in Throwback Halloween Photo

It’s not easy being green.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson shared a #Throwback Thursday photo today, showing him dressed as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween. He nailed the green body paint, the muscles and the ripped jean shorts — but the actor was less than pleased with how his hair turned out.

“TBT to when I was ready to ‘smash’ everything in sight as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween, but then became sad because I had a f—– up haircut,” he wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags “#HulkNoLike #ButHulkStillSmash.”

Despite being one of the few actors who could play the Hulk without CGI, the action star, 45, has yet to appear in a comic book-adapted superhero film. That could change in the future though, as Johnson has reportedly eyed at least a couple of comic-inspired projects.

Almost two years ago, Johnson got fans excited when he wrote a lengthy Instagram post announcing that he was officially playing “the world’s first superhero” Clark “Doc” Savage in a film directed by his friend, Iron Man 3 director Shane Black. “Doc was physically and mentally trained from birth by his father and a team of scientists to become the perfect human specimen with a genius level intellect,” the actor wrote.

But the number one reason he was excited for the part, Johnson explained, is that Savage is a “f—— hilarious weirdo!” He added, “Confidently, yet innocently he has zero social graces whatsoever due to his upbringing so every interaction he has with someone is direct, odd, often uncomfortable and amazingly hilarious.”

The project has stalled however, and last year Black told Pure Grain Audio he wasn’t sure if the project would come to fruition.

Johnson was also attached to star as Black Adam, Shazam’s arch-nemesis, in a standalone film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported last year that Johnson has been attached to the role since 2008, but so far no writers or filmmakers have been named.

There are rumors that Johnson could make a cameo as Black Adam in the upcoming Deadpool 2, according to AV Club.

While not based off of a comic book, Johnson plays a superhero of sorts in his new film, Skyscraper, in which he stars as a retired F.B.I. agent who has to save his family from a burning building.

Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.