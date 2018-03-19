Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gifts His Dad a Bigger Car After Surgery: 'New Hips and Whips'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s dad is making the most of his recent surgery.

The Jumanji star, 45, shared a photo of his 73-year-old father, former pro-wrestler Rocky Johnson, alongside a brand new Cadillac on Instagram. He explained in the photo caption that his dad asked for the new ride after a recent hip replacement surgery.

“My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said ‘Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab..’ I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for,” Johnson posted.

“I said ‘say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want’ then we hung up and hours later I get this pic,” he added.

Johnson went on to explain that his father was always tough on him as a kid, saying, “He’d kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years.”

He added, “I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man. Im lucky I could do this and thanks for the ass kickins.”

At the beginning of the post, Johnson joked, “We all got daddy issues lol.”

The actor’s other most recent personal post to Instagram involved his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia. Last week, Johnson shared a sweet video on the social media platform in which she appeared healthy and happy days after being taken to the emergency room.

(L-R) Ata Johnson, Dwayne Johnson and Rocky Johnson. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Fate of the Furious actor revealed in an Instagram video earlier this month that Jasmine had been taken to the emergency room. Johnson, who frequently posts videos while at the gym after workouts, explained without too much detail about his scare. Representatives for the actor have not commented further about the little girl’s current condition.

Johnson shares Jasmine with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The couple announced in December that they were expecting their second child together, a girl. The star also has 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra from a previous relationship.