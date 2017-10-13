Terminally Ill Grandma Gains Comfort from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cutout – But the Real Thing Wasn’t Having That

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a terminally ill fan’s wish come true.

The Moana actor, 45, took to Instagram after finding out one of his fans, 76-year-old grandmother Judy Rosenberg, had a rather sexy cardboard cutout of him standing next to her hospital bed.

“This kind of stuff will always be the best part of fame,” the actor captioned an Instagram video he shared Monday night.

Stay strong Judy, you sexy tiger. We’re all sending you and your family love and light during this time and I’m an extremely grateful man this email reached my eyes. * this kind of stuff will always be the best part of fame. Thx U Universe 🌎 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Inside the email sent to Johnson was the story of very feisty Rosenberg, who has just entered hospice care with stage four pancreatic cancer.

While married for 57 years, the mother of five and grandmother of 17 has a big crush on the star – hence the cardboard cutout of the underwear-wearing actor from his wrestling days.

Despite the tremendous support of her large family, the “potty-mouthed” grandmother still wished for a few things – some air kisses and to be called “sexy” by her hero.

“Judy, you’re beautiful, you’re clearly sexy,” Johnson said. “Myself and the millions of people who are watching this are sending you all the love and all the positive energy in the world. We love you. Stay strong.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has shown his support or admiration of his fans. In September, the Baywatch actor shared a video on Instagram alongside a young fan, Jacob O’Connor, who had saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning in their family pool.