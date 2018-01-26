Jumanji Star Dwayne Johnson Shuts Down One Moviegoer's Criticism of Film's Plot

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? Because it’s a delicious retort.

After a Twitter user questioned the plot of the hit film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, star Dwayne Johnson laid the smack down by responding with a simple message: “Go f— yourself.” (Okay, he also gave a plausible example from the “Jumanji Lore Handbook,” but that’s not as exciting).

“I went to see the new Jumanji,” tweeted James McMahon. “F— THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bulls— What say you TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good.”

That review and attempt at poking a hole in Jumanji‘s climactic scene caught the attention of Johnson, who replied, “Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that ‘any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise.’ So kindly go f— yourself James.”

McMahon took the Twitter knockout well, calling Johnson, “THE GREATEST HUMAN,” with the actor adding, “I mean thankfully we always have the trusted Jumanji handbook for the rules lol.”

Audiences — who awarded the movie an “A-” CimenaScore — haven’t had any such issue with Jumanji, which also stars Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. The film recently topped the box office for the third consecutive week and has earned more $750 million worldwide.