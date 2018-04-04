Dwayne Johnson Recalls a 'Face-to-Face in My Trailer' with Vin Diesel While Explaining Feud

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is shedding more light on his feud with Vin Diesel.

In a wide-ranging new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson, 45, said his beef with his fellow action star on the set of 2018’s The Fate of the Furious boiled down to a disagreement about professionalism.

“Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” he said. “And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

As for whether he’ll return to the franchise for its ninth installment, Johnson said, “I’m not quite sure. Right now I’m concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be.” Johnson is set to star in The Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw alongside Jason Statham.

“But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have,” the actor said of Diesel, before adding with a laugh, “Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Johnson also confirmed rumors that he and Diesel, 50, did not film any scenes together in the franchise’s eighth installment. “That is correct,” he said. “We were not in any scenes together.”

The drama first erupted between the duo when Johnson called out some of his male costars as “chicken s—” and “candy-ass.”

In the 2016 Instagram post, Johnson praised the sequel, its “hard working” crew, Universal Studios and his “amazing” female costars. “My male costars, however, are a different story,” he wrote. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Johnson continued. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

Their costar Tyrese Gibson then took to Instagram in defense of Diesel – who was reportedly the target of Johnson’s rant.

Accusations of diva behavior on both actor’s parts flew in the wake of Johnson’s post. The former wrestling star seemingly addressed the issue again in another August 2016 Instagram post. While the post focused on a video celebrating the completion of a prison scene, a portion of the post’s caption appears to be an attempt to move forward from the on-set drama.

Then in an April 2017 interview with USA Today, Diesel also appeared to squash the rumored beef with his costar.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel said. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Diesel, who is a producer of the film, added that protecting the franchise extends to his relationship with Johnson.

“I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it,” said Diesel. “Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”

Diesel has been with the Fast and the Furious franchise since its first installment and has served as a producer on the series since its fourth sequel. Johnson joined in Fast 5.