The Rock Meets Boy Who Saved Drowning Brother with Help From San Andreas Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has met a real life hero.

The Baywatch actor, 45, posted a video on Instagram Tuesday alongside Jacob O’Connor, 10, who saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning in their family pool.

After Jacob pulled his brother Dylan from the water, he performed CPR to save Dylan’s life — something he learned from the 2015 film San Andreas, which featured Johnson’s character using CPR on his daughter.

“He’s such a smart kid! I just want to say so proud of you, such an honor meeting this kid,” Johnson said.

In the caption of the video, Johnson referenced the shirt Jacob wore, which had a photo of Johnson holding his two puppies in his hands, taken when the actor saved them from drowning in a pool.

“Seeing that picture on this boy’s shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn’t the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother’s life,” he wrote.

“I appreciate you buddy, thank you,” Johnson said. “And I speak on behalf of the world: We’re so proud of you.”

The star, who’s currently filming Skyscraper in Vancouver, invited Jacob and his family to the set after hearing about the story. In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson said he wanted to meet Jacob and shake the hand of a “real-life hero.”