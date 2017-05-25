Dwayne Johnson Pokes Fun at Bad Reviews of Baywatch Following Rotten Tomatoes Drubbing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is watching out for Baywatch‘s reviews — and he’s not at all fazed by the sea of opinions out there.

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive took to Twitter to sound off on some of the early, less flattering reviews about the big-screen remake of the hit TV show.

In the tweet, the actor cites the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes rating, which apparently rose from a fledgling 13 percent to a more-favorable-but-still fledgling 18 percent. (It now stands at an upwardly mobile 20 percent.)

“Yay positive upticks,” the 45-year-old actor wrote. “Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun. #Baywatch.”

Yay positive upticks 😂

Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun. #Baywatch🔥🤙🏾 https://t.co/GrPgdevRuz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

The film also costars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach — all riffing on characters (and cheeky slo-mo gags) made famous by David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in the smash ’90s series. It’s so far pulled in $1.25 million from Wednesday-night previews, although the movie is expected to be steamrolled by the Pirates of the Caribbean juggernaut, whose fifth outing, Dead Men Tell No Tales, opens this weekend as well.

However Baywatch fares — and critical drubbing notwithstanding — one thing is certain: The stars had a blast filming it.

The cast took fun potshots at each other (and themselves) during the shoot, —including a notorious ribbing over Efron’s epic faceplant during one particularly vigorous sequence.

The actor, 29, also cracked that he had been hazed by his costars when the cameras stopped rolling.

“Absolutely. I’ve probably been hazed more than anybody,” he quipped to PEOPLE at the film’s South Beach premiere last week.

“People think that I think I’m cool, so they haze me,” Efron sniffed, adding with a laugh: “Then they realize I’m not cool, nor do I think I’m cool, and then eventually it stops. Or it keeps going, and it’s going to be a never-ending cycle.”