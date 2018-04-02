Dwayne Johnson Says He 'Was Crying Constantly' During His Battle with Depression

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t afraid to talk about his history with depression.

The 45-year-old actor, who has long been open about his past struggles, shared an important message about mental health on social media.

After opening up about the dark time he went through at the age of 15 after watching his mother attempt suicide while doing press for his upcoming movie Rampage, Johnson thanked his fans for their supportive messages.

“Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed,” he said according to The Express. “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

“Got tons of responses to this. Thank you,” he tweeted on Monday, while linking to the story. “We all go thru the sludge/s– and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone,” he wrote.

Dwayne Johnson Amanda Edwards/WireImage

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Mother’s Suicide Attempt When He Was Just 15-Years-Old

The actor previously opened up about his mother’s suicide attempt in February, as he reflected on shooting a scene from his HBO series Ballers that dealt with the sensitive subject.

Recalling the childhood memory he wrote, “My mom tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back of the gravel shoulder of the road.”

Continuing, he said “what’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever,” adding that’s probably for the best.

Johnson previously told the frightening story in 2015 for OWN’s Oprah’s Master Class, as he also touched on the depression he felt at the age of 23, after he didn’t make it into the NFL and was cut from the Canadian Football League, ending his dreams of playing professional football.

“I found that with depression one of the most important things you could realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it,” he said during the emotional special.

“I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and [say], ‘Hey, it’s going to be okay,'” he added.

Rampage is out April 12.