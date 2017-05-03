Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Got a Special Birthday Wish from His Daughter Jasmine

Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson!

The 45-year-old planned on celebrating his big day with an early start at the gym, but not before being stopped by his 1-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

The star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her sitting on his lap right before he left the house, writing, “Was puttin’ on my shoes to get ready to hit the gym before I go to work.”

“This lil’ mama surprised me by runnin’ into my arms and yelling ‘Daaaahdeeeeee’ which in my mind clearly means, Happy birthday daddy!” he continued. “You’re the coolest daddy on the planet and the sexiest man alive. now go crush your workout and keep stayin’ woke.”

Johnson’s Baywatch costar Zac Efron also took to Instagram to wish the actor well, posting a photo of them posing for their film.

Happy Birthday @therock. Thanks for bringing us, the people, your hard work, honor and justice , every single day…and for your sexy eyebrows. 💪🏻😜✌️👑 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 2, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Thank you guys so much for the mornin' birthday wishes. Another year.. Im a lucky SOB. Now get out there and have a productive day 🤙🏾🦍 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2017

