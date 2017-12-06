Droids Off Duty! Check Out the Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay Immersive 360 Story

Move over Jedi masters, BB-8 is in charge now!

Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB takes fans deeper inside the Star Wars universe with a new virtual reality experience, Star Wars™: Droid Repair Bay – A 360 Story.

Set in the repair bay aboard General Leia’s ship, BB-8 and other fellow BB-units patiently wait for repairs. But when BB-8 is left in charge, the droids struggle to maintain order. As chaos and hilarity ensues, fans quickly learn that each astromech has a mind — and personality — of their own.

Check out the 360° video above, explorable by clicking and dragging your mouse across the screen.

To watch the full experience and explore more exclusive virtual reality content, download the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android or visit interactives.time.com/lifevr/.

Star Wars™: Droid Repair Bay- A 360 Story, is now available in the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android and in LIFE VR’s Samsung VR channel. To learn more visit the LIFE VR website.

For even more Star Wars secrets and exclusive behind-the-scene photos, pick up PEOPLE’s new special issue, Star Wars: The Ultimate Guide to The Last Jedi, on newsstands now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.