Merry Ex-Mas! Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman Celebrate Christmas with the Kids

Drew Barrymore, her ex-husband Will Kopelman and their children celebrated Christmas as a family this year.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress shared several photos and videos of herself, Kopelman and their two daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, as they spent the holiday together.

“Yay successful Xmas morning,” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself and Kopelman holding two novelty-sized beer mugs. The actress, brandishing a corndog in the photo, added the hashtags #coparenting and #kidsnaping.

I need a cinematographer credit #franksanddad A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

She also shared a video she took of Kopelman iceskating at an outdoor rink with Frankie in his arms. Another photo showed Olive getting her snow clothes on, and a video later showed her conquering the bunny slope on her skis.

Later in the evening, Barrymore posted a final picture of herself and her daughters standing in front of a Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas 2017… 2018 you better watch yourself!” she captioned.

Barrymore and Kopelman split in August 2016 after four years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Barrymore opened up about her “modern family” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she said.

“It really is about the tone you set,” Barrymore added. “And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”