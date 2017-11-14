Drew Barrymore Reveals How She Protected Herself in Hollywood as She Supports All Women

Drew Barrymore is proud of her fellow women in Hollywood.

The actress praised the recent chorus of women who have spoken out about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault in the film industry.

“I think the hope is that women are taking care of themselves and taking care of each other inadvertently,” she told reporters at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Monday night. “I think for every woman that is brave, she’s also protecting another woman.”

The wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories alleging decades of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

Hollywood figures Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., action movie star Steven Segal and Entourage actor Jeremy Piven are among the many being accused of abusing their position.

Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn, Ashley Judd and more have since spoken out against unwanted advances from Hollywood power players.

Though Barrymore said she never experienced any form of sexual harassment, she recognized what a critical time this is for women in Hollywood.

“I was scrappy. Nobody messed with me,” she said. “I think it’s an extraordinary time for women and we have to encourage all of this strength.”