Drew Barrymore Shoots Down Possible E.T. Sequel: Steven Spielberg 'Never Wanted to Make' It

Sorry movie fans, but there’s one sequel you can officially cross off your wish list.

Drew Barrymore made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, where she discussed the possibility of a sequel to her first hit film, 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The actress was just 7-years-old when she made her breakout performance in the classic.

When asked if a new film featuring Elliot and Gertie’s kids meeting an alien friend could be in the works, the actress simply said it was unlikely.

“In the early ’80s there was not always a lot of talk of sequels,” she said. “Because Steven Speilberg made Jaws and E.T. there was a lot fo talk within his camp about sequels. But he never wanted to make them.”

Barrymore said Speilberg didn’t want to risk making a second movie that wouldn’t live up to the original.

Universal/Getty

“He felt like what he did was just what it should be,” he said. “I remember being seven and staying at his house for the weekend — he was a ‘godfather’ to me — and he said ‘No, we’re never going to make a sequel. It’s just as it is.'”

The actress said she trusted the legendary director’s opinion.

“That was his philosophy and who was I to ever question it.”

During her appearance, Barrymore, 43, also hinted at the possibility of making yet another film with Adam Sandler.

“Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we’re like, ‘We’re so fat. We’re so old. What the f—?” she said. “Literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond question mark.'”

Barrymore and Sandler have made three movies together: The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

“Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row,” Barrymore said. “You cannot mess with that. We will do our 10-year at 40. We just haven’t figured out what it is yet.”