Drew Barrymore Admits She Still Feels 'Lost' in New York City: 'I'm New Here!'

California native Drew Barrymore confesses she’s still acclimating to life in New York City.

“I’m not an aficionado,” the actress told PEOPLE Wednesday at Chrisitan Siriano‘s Dresses to Dream About book release party at New York City’s Rizzoli Bookstore, where attendees sipped on Belvedere Vodka cocktails. “If it was the state of California I could tell you everything, but [in] New York I’m like lost. I’m new here!”

The mom to daughters Frankie, 3, and Olive, 5, moved to Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2014 with her now-ex husband, New York-born actor Will Kopelman. But when she’s not riding the 6 train, Barrymore, 42, has been able to take some road trips.

“I’m really just getting to know the East Coast,” she says. “I just went to Vermont and rode a bike for 15 miles and huffed and puffed until I thought I was going to die. I’m just exploring.”

The Santa Clarita Diet star says she may continue to adventure throughout the area over Thanksgiving weekend with her family.

“We might take a trip — not on an airplane,” continues Barrymore, who was most recently linked to Maesa senior vice president David Hutchinson. “Travel during Thanksgiving is so hard, so anything that’s a drive away.”

As for the holiday itself, “We do a whole thing at the house,” the former child star says. “I always spend it with my daughters, their father, grandparents, [Kopleman’s sister] Jill [Kargman], my sister, the cousins. We have a whole Kopelman-Kargman tradition.”