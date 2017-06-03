Drew Barrymore's 11 Greatest Life Lessons, as Seen on Instagram

Drew Barrymore‘s had her share of bumps in the road, but we’re forever in awe of the Santa Clarita Diet star’s always-positive attitude — particularly when it comes to tackling life’s biggest challenges, like what to do when faced with a handful of extra ripe bananas (spoiler: make an Insta-worthy batch of banana bread).

Barrymore is just like that. And can you blame her? With two adorable daughters, a crazy-cool career and a thriving makeup line, the actress-turned-entrepreneur knows a thing or two about living a fulfilling life, from family to career and everything in between.

In fact, we dare you to take a quick scan of the star’s Instagram and not come away feeling inspired. We decided to round up Barrymore’s best nuggets of wisdom. Take a peek and start living your best life à la Drew, stat.

1. True beauty is about how you feel.

Leave it to the star to offer up sage advice: “Happy is better than any product you will find.”

2. Find beauty in everything.

#beautyjunkieweek OK this might seem like a cheat. But I don't care. This is beauty to me. My sweet Olive in my shoes. This is also a girl flirting with felling pretty. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

As part of her #beautyjunkie social campaign, the actress shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Olive, trying on mom’s shoes. “This is beauty to me,” wrote Barrymore.

3. Embrace your own company.

#findyourfriend ok I know this is going to seem silly, but I want to be always happy just being by myself too. Ok to be alone. Never lonely. So I grabbed myself, and went to lunch with a magazine and I could not be more happy to steal this rare and treasured moment. You are your own best friend sometimes. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

“Ok to be alone. Never lonely,” she revealed on Instagram. “So I grabbed myself, and went to lunch with a magazine and I could not be more happy to steal this rare and treasured moment. You are your own best friend sometimes.”

4. Stand up for what you believe in.

I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Barrymore showed her support for the international women’s marches by sharing a pic of herself with the caption: “I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today.”

5. Family always comes first.

#family #nycmarathon #jobwelldone A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 6, 2016 at 1:47pm PST

Despite splitting from husband Will Kopelman, Barrymore and the former couple’s kids were on hand to enthusiastically cheer him on as he ran in the New York City Marathon in November.

6. Always document a meeting with extended (Netflix) family.

#Netflix #strangerthings #santaclaritadiet #alumni A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

The actress was quick to greet the Stranger Things cast while at the 2017 Golden Globes.

7. Wake up each morning with positive thoughts.

It's here. And it's beautiful. Good bright morning to you 2017! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Yep, easier said than done, but Barrymore does a great job in convincing us that it is possible.

8. When life gives you really ripe bananas …

I did it! With a little help from my friend @sweetbuns This was so important for me to get done! #balance #yaynana #secondchances #betterwithbutter A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Sep 16, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT

Make a fresh batch of banana bread — it’s better with butter, Barrymore added on Instagram. Because life is about second chances.

9. Stop and smell the roses (literally).

Riding my bike through Florida, I found this patch of bright red bougainvillea flowers. So of course I had to stop and say hello. #hellobougainvillea #hellobikeride #thankyouflorida for a great two days! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 12, 2016 at 5:27am PDT

If you’re anything like Barrymore, doing just that will cheer you up, no matter what mood you’re in.

10. Save any and all smile-inducing life lessons you come across.

#fortunecookie A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Sep 2, 2014 at 4:35pm PDT

Enough said.

11. When in need of a touch-up, rely on public transportation for your fix.

#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go @thenewstand at Columbuscircirlcle hub and at a local ferrys to be determined hold please and thank you A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Barrymore hopped aboard a subway train only to realize she still had a little more makeup that needed to be applied. But instead of whipping out her compact or waiting until she found a restroom where she could use the mirror, the ever-resourceful Santa Clarita Diet star simply turned around in her seat to face the metal paneling on the car’s wall and effortlessly applied her Flower Beauty mascara.