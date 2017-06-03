Drew Barrymore's 11 Greatest Life Lessons, as Seen on Instagram

Drew Barrymore‘s had her share of bumps in the road, but we’re forever in awe of the Santa Clarita Diet star’s always-positive attitude — particularly when it comes to tackling life’s biggest challenges, like what to do when faced with a handful of extra ripe bananas (spoiler: make an Insta-worthy batch of banana bread).
Barrymore is just like that. And can you blame her? With two adorable daughters, a crazy-cool career and a thriving makeup line, the actress-turned-entrepreneur knows a thing or two about living a fulfilling life, from family to career and everything in between.
In fact, we dare you to take a quick scan of the star’s Instagram and not come away feeling inspired. We decided to round up Barrymore’s best nuggets of wisdom. Take a peek and start living your best life à la Drew, stat.
1. True beauty is about how you feel.
#beautyjunkieweek it's not what you put on but what you feel inside. SOMETIMES … a fresh coconut and your girlfriends is all you need to smile your brightest. Healthy is happy. Happy is better than any product you will find. Who runs the world????? GIRLS #thecincos @lonavigi @francescadelafuente @sweetbuns @debraferullomakeup
Leave it to the star to offer up sage advice: “Happy is better than any product you will find.”
2. Find beauty in everything.
As part of her #beautyjunkie social campaign, the actress shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Olive, trying on mom’s shoes. “This is beauty to me,” wrote Barrymore.
3. Embrace your own company.
#findyourfriend ok I know this is going to seem silly, but I want to be always happy just being by myself too. Ok to be alone. Never lonely. So I grabbed myself, and went to lunch with a magazine and I could not be more happy to steal this rare and treasured moment. You are your own best friend sometimes.
“Ok to be alone. Never lonely,” she revealed on Instagram. “So I grabbed myself, and went to lunch with a magazine and I could not be more happy to steal this rare and treasured moment. You are your own best friend sometimes.”
4. Stand up for what you believe in.
Barrymore showed her support for the international women’s marches by sharing a pic of herself with the caption: “I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today.”
5. Family always comes first.
Despite splitting from husband Will Kopelman, Barrymore and the former couple’s kids were on hand to enthusiastically cheer him on as he ran in the New York City Marathon in November.
6. Always document a meeting with extended (Netflix) family.
The actress was quick to greet the Stranger Things cast while at the 2017 Golden Globes.
7. Wake up each morning with positive thoughts.
Yep, easier said than done, but Barrymore does a great job in convincing us that it is possible.
8. When life gives you really ripe bananas …
Make a fresh batch of banana bread — it’s better with butter, Barrymore added on Instagram. Because life is about second chances.
9. Stop and smell the roses (literally).
If you’re anything like Barrymore, doing just that will cheer you up, no matter what mood you’re in.
10. Save any and all smile-inducing life lessons you come across.
Enough said.
11. When in need of a touch-up, rely on public transportation for your fix.
Barrymore hopped aboard a subway train only to realize she still had a little more makeup that needed to be applied. But instead of whipping out her compact or waiting until she found a restroom where she could use the mirror, the ever-resourceful Santa Clarita Diet star simply turned around in her seat to face the metal paneling on the car’s wall and effortlessly applied her Flower Beauty mascara.