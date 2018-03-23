Drew Barrymore Holds 'I Heart Jake Gyllenhaal' Sign After Calling Him Least Favorite Costar

Drew Barrymore wants the world to know she loves Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 43-year-old actress made a bold statement at the Los Angeles season premiere of her Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet when she walked the carpet with a sign that said “I [heart] Jake Gyllenhaal.”

The sign comes after Barrymore was forced to ranks three of her costars in a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the Late Late Show with James Corden. The actress chose Adam Sandler as the first and Hugh Grant as the second, leaving Gyllenhaal last to avoid eating turkey testicles.

“Well I mean, he helped me get out of eating a turkey testicle so that was the point,” Barrymore joked to reporters about the sign. “It was very sweet and light-hearted, and very full of explanatory how much I feel bad for saying this and how if I see him next time I’m going to explain it.”

The actress also said she felt it was necessary to clear the air about choosing him last once the video went viral.

“And then of course the world turns completely, I’m sorry, but shallow, and it’s all headlines about how I think he’s the least talented person,” Barrymore said. “I’m like, ‘Does anyone understand f—–g context?’ And you know they’re not going to take the time to read the small print because we live in a g–damn ADD, two-second society. So this is me setting the g–damn record straight. It’s my premiere and I’m making it about him just so he knows everything is okay.”

