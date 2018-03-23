Drew Barrymore Says Her Daughters Won't Be Able to Get Anything Past Her: 'I've Seen It All'

Teenage girls can be a handful, but Drew Barrymore thinks her colorful past has prepared her for the challenge.

“When my kids, I don’t know, figure out some of the things that I’ve did in my childhood, I’m like, ‘Yeah, and that makes me all the more insightful to when you’re pulling crap on me,’ ” Barrymore, 43, said in a preview of her upcoming Sunday Today with Willie Geist interview, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress has two daughters — Frankie, 4 next month, and Olive, 5 — with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I was born for teenage girls,” she added. “You’re my karma and don’t worry, I know everything you’re up to.”

Barrymore, whose breakthrough role came at age 7 in Steven Spielberg’s E.T., joked, “I’m basically in my 80s and I’ve seen it all, darling. You ain’t pulling the wool over my eyes.”

She continued, “That’s literally how I feel and that’s how I felt when I found out I was having two daughters. I was like, ‘Yup, we’re working out mother issues and we’re working out how to live the perfect existence they can coming from what I’ve seen and done and learned.”

The actress went on to say that her two daughters have “made me such a calmer, better person.”

“And I’ll never take the tone with them of work is bad, my past was bad, life is bad — this is the adventure and journey we’re on,” she continued, adding that her one rule is “you have to be nice and safe.”

The 43-year-old previously revealed that both her daughters seem to have been bitten with the acting bug.

“All they want to do is get onstage,” Barrymore said when she stopped by Today on Tuesday to promote season 2 of her Netflix dark comedy.

“They’ve got the Barrymore gene!” she admitted, referencing her family’s acting dynasty. “We went to The Sound of Music, they’re like, ‘I just want up on the stage.’ We go to the Amazing Bubble Show, they’re like, ‘I just want on the stage.’ ”

While Barrymore went on to say she would support her daughters if they decided to pursue acting careers, for now she’s trying to “vicariously live” through their “normalcy” during their childhood.

“That’s where they’re gonna, in the healthiest way, develop who they really know they wanna be,” Barrymore added. “As of today, I would say Olive is a vet and Frankie’s a ballerina.”

Barrymore’s full interview airs March 25 on NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist.