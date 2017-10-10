Donna Karan Defends Friend Harvey Weinstein, Suggests Women May Be ‘Asking for It’ By the Way They Dress

While many Hollywood figures have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, Donna Karan is defending the movie mogul amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

When asked to address the allegations leveled against Weinstein, 65, according to the Daily Mail, the designer, 69, said women may be “asking for it.”

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble,” Karan said at the CinéFashion Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Initially, the designer talked about injustice women faced around the world before defending her movie mogul friend.

“I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified,” she told the reporter. “Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women.

“To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?

“And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?”

RELATED GALLERY: The Harvey Weinstein Scandal: All of the Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Movie Mogul

Karan, who is friends with Weinstein’s wife and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, also said, “Harvey has done some amazing things,” adding Weinstein and Chapman are “wonderful people.”

When asked if Weinstein was “busted” following The New York Time exposé, Karan reportedly responded, “I don’t think it’s only Harvey Weinstein.”

A representative for Karan has not responded to People’s request for comment.

The scandal comes after the NYT reported Thursday that eight women, including actress Ashley Judd, came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Following the allegations, the Oscar-winning film producer was removed from his powerhouse film studio The Weinstein Company.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” Weinstein said, adding that he was working with therapists and planned to take time off to “deal with this issue head-on.”

According to the NYT, Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, including Rose McGowan. In their claims, they allege that Weinstein behaved inappropriately during work meetings.

The DKNY creator’s comments sparked outrage on Monday.

To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, "asking for it "? https://t.co/oYyO9tfFKz pic.twitter.com/Fck0h5m13R — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

McGowan — who previously branded Weinstein a “monster” – was shocked at Karan’s comments.

“Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress,” McGowan tweeted.

While celebrity chef and CNN star Anthony Bourdain also came out against Karan’s comments.

“To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, ‘asking for it’?” Bourdain also shared, along with a DKNY ad.