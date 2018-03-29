Jim Carrey's New Artwork Features a Shirtless President Trump Eating Ice Cream

Jim Carrey has sketched his official submission for Donald Trump’s presidential portrait.

In his latest piece of political artwork, the Ace Ventura star, 56, depicts the commander-in-chief eating his preferred dessert, two scoops of ice cream, while rubbing an exposed nipple poking out from a blue bathrobe. Trump, drawn with his mouth agape, also looks to be yelling in the sketch.

“Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump,” Carrey captioned. “It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?’ ”

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

The actor has been skewering Trump and his administration with satirical sketches for months. Just this week, he posted several new pieces, including a portrait of National Rifle Association president Wayne LaPierre, a gruesome sketch of Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, impaled on elephant tusks and a depiction of Trump bathing in sewage.

“They’re saying the NRA took Russian money to support the Republican party in the last election,” Carrey captioned the LaPierre sketch. “Maybe that’s why Trump and his flying monkeys are so accommodating? Is Wayne LaPierre also Putin’s stooge — or just another run of the mill demon from hell?” He added the hashtag #BanTheNRA.

They're saying the NRA took Russian money to support the Republican party in the last election. Maybe that's why Trump and his flying monkeys are so accommodating? Is Wayne LaPierre also Putin’s stooge — or just another run of the mill demon from hell? #BanTheNRA pic.twitter.com/7r0J9NP2ng — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 28, 2018

The caption refers to reports that the FBI has been investigating whether the NRA illegally funneled Russian money into Trump’s campaign during the election. On Wednesday, the NRA told ABC News that it received a small donation of less than $1,000 from a Russian individual during the election cycle, and that none of the money went to electioneering.

Carrey’s elephant post seems to be a reference to the president’s sons’ penchant for big-game hunting. Trump has also come under fire for recently overturning an Obama administration ban on certain big-game trophies, including elephant tusks and lion hides. The president had previously voiced his support for the restrictions.

On Monday, Carrey posted a sketch of Trump taking a bath in a sewage pit. His caption made reference to 60 Minutes segment about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, which aired immediately after Anderson Cooper’s interview with Stormy Daniels on Sunday.

“Did anyone watch 60 minutes last night? Hell of a piece about a poor kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s making it big in the NBA,” the actor wrote. “America still has some magic. Pity you have to wade through so much cultural sewage to find it.”

RELATED: Jim Carrey Skewers ‘Madman’ Donald Trump: Inside Actor’s Most Controversial Political Artwork

In addition to Trump, Carrey has satirized public figures like Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan with his artwork.