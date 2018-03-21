Jim Carrey Skewers 'Madman' Donald Trump: Inside Actor's Most Controversial Political Artwork

While celebrities like Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro are using their words to express opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration, Jim Carrey is turning to his paintbrush.

The Ace Ventura actor, 56, who picked up painting about six years ago, has been demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork. Carrey rarely explicitly names the subjects of his portraits but many appear to be prominent political figures. Over the past couple years, Carrey has taken to social media to share some of his pieces, which have generated praise, condemnation and everything in between.

On Wednesday, he shared a new image depicting Trump’s new attorney Joe diGenova as a Troll doll suspended from the rear-view mirror of a car driven by the president, who seems to be nervously sweating. The St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow and the Russian Federation’s flag is seen reflected in the rear-view mirror.

Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald's troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. ;^P pic.twitter.com/td8vGaQdKu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 21, 2018

“Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald’s troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” Carrey quipped in the caption.

The post comes just a day after Carrey shared a painting of the president dressed at the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. He captioned, “THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS.”

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Carrey first shared a piece of Trump-related artwork in Aug. 2017, tweeting a painting depicting the president on a sinking ship labeled “USS Trump.” His boat is shown dipping into a literal sea of lies. “WHAT WILL IT TAKE for the GOP to throw this madman overboard? HOW LOW MUST WE SINK before REPS become patriotic?” he captioned.

WHAT WILL IT TAKE for the GOP to throw this madman overboard? HOW LOW MUST WE SINK before REPS become patriotic? 8^Q pic.twitter.com/9EJVYD5qOP — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 16, 2017

The painting generated over 12,000 likes from fans, but, like all his posts, the comment section was filled with a mix of applause and derision from his many fans.

He shared another image of the president with the words “THIS ONE IS BROKEN” later that month. The post received 16,000 likes and more divisive comments, with one user writing, “I love your movies but you suck at politics. Stay with making movies.” While another commenter defended the actor, writing, “He can have a voice outside of movies. You have no right to tell anyone what to do.”

Trump is the fear of utter worthlessness hiding in arrogance and brutality. #bewaretheunloved pic.twitter.com/X2or7MuEEK — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 3, 2017

Another Trump portrait posted in November earned nearly double the likes as his initial offering, and courted over 1,000 comments. “Trump is the fear of utter worthlessness hiding in arrogance and brutality,” he captioned the painting, along with the hashtag “BewareTheUnloved.”

His next piece came during Republican Roy Moore’s failed senate bid in November. The former Chief Justice ended up losing the race to Democrat Doug Jones amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct involving underage girls.

Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist, was one of the driving forces behind the Moore campaign, and vehemently defended the candidate despite the accusations of sexual impropriety.

In November, Carrey posted an unflattering portrait of Bannon with the word “FOOL” written across the political provocateur’s face. “I’m Steve Bannon and I endorse Roy Moore for US Senate. He stands accused of molesting a 14yr old girl,but at least he’s not a Democrat!” the actor captioned the image.

I’m Steve Bannon and I endorse Roy Moore for US Senate.He stands accused of molesting a 14yr old girl,but at least he’s not a Democrat! ?8^¥ pic.twitter.com/p2ojKqVS47 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2017

He later posted a painting of the candidate himself wearing a 10-gallon hat and holding a pistol, two accessories Moore was famous for touting at political rallies. “I don’t know yet if Roy Moore is guilty of pedophilia, but these allegations along w/ his religious extremism and intolerance make him unsuitable for the Senate,” Carrey captioned.

I don’t know yet if Roy Moore is guilty of pedophilia, but these allegations along w/ his religious extremism and intolerance make him unsuitable for the Senate. ;^| pic.twitter.com/NEeeAwvDUP — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2017

In a particularly controversial painting, Carrey depicted the president appearing to kiss the exposed rear-end of a grinning Russian President Vladimir Putin. “They bailed him out, set him up and made him their stooge. With Trump in the WH, Putin may win the 3rd World War without firing a shot,” Carrey wrote, adding the caption “#PuckerUpPOTUS.”

They bailed him out, set him up and made him their stooge. With Trump in the WH, Putin may win the 3rd World War without firing a shot. #PuckerUpPOTUS pic.twitter.com/bnPWI8xa9h — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 12, 2017

Other prominent Republican politicians, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan were satirized in the weeks to come.

Carrey criticized each politician on various subjects ranging from McConnell’s support of the Republican tax plan, Flynn’s firing, Gowdy’s decision not to seek reelection, Nunes’s controversial running of the House Intelligence Committee, Ryan’s views on healthcare and Rubio’s support of the NRA.

The GOP and WH have become sinister conclaves of souless traitors, liars and thieves – a gangrene we must remove so democracy can live. #killthebill pic.twitter.com/DzXdh68qVB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2017

The Trump administration has become the new Donner party. Can’t wait to find out who’s for dinner. ?;^d pic.twitter.com/l26tOEUOeS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 2, 2017

Another RAT leaps from the sinking ship. Swim Willard! SWIM! #TreyGowdy pic.twitter.com/erfuVagGyo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 31, 2018

“White House delivery boy; can I take your order?!” ;^P pic.twitter.com/PmNeHEIu3j — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 3, 2018

Tone deaf Paul Ryan brags that his tax bill is going to make low income voters an extra $1.50 a week! That’s almost enough for a box of Band-Aids. Who needs healthcare? WAKE UP REPUBLICAN BASE! You are parked on the tracks, cheering for the train that’s about to run you down. ;^P pic.twitter.com/Xh0dAiSGtC — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 5, 2018

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. pic.twitter.com/wom4IrTfsj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

Carrey targeted Rob Porter, one of the president’s former top political aides who left the White House amid a sexual abuse scandal in February, writing, “It should no longer be a surprise to people that Caveman Trump would hire a man like Porter, who’s accused of beating his wives. If you want nasty things done, you hire nasty people. That’s how criminal syndicates thrive.”

The image, one of his most liked paintings, showed the former aide walking across the White House lawn while dragging a woman by her hair and giving the middle finger.

Then in February, Carrey painted Rick Gates, a political consultant and ex business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements.

It should no longer be a surprise to people that Caveman Trump would hire a man like Porter, who’s accused of beating his wives. If you want nasty things done, you hire nasty people. That’s how criminal syndicates thrive. #impeachprehistoricpotus pic.twitter.com/86JaEMcp2M — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 9, 2018

Rick Gates pleads GUILTY to CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE UNITED STATES. It’s real! The Trump campaign was CRIMINAL! pic.twitter.com/Hws33Natuz — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

But the actor’s most controversial portrait, which was also his most liked on Twitter, came in March with a portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey, 56, captioned the post.

Shortly after the actor shared his portrait of Sanders, some Twitter users quickly spoke out against Carrey.

Wrote one, “And this is one more reason that I’m done with Hollywood. It’s ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it’s to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it’s ok as long as it’s someone you disagree with, right?”

But not everybody was offended by Carrey’s painting, with one user writing, “I think Jim Carrey’s painting of Sarah Huckabee Sanders truly captures her essence.”

Jim Carrey Phillip Faraone/Getty

Carrey spoke about his love for painting in a 2017 documentary short called I Needed Color.

“You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings,” he said in the video, posted to Vimeo. “You can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them and you can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.”

The actor went on to reveal that he began to turn toward painting more and more to express himself when he found himself looking for a way to deal with his emotions during a particularly difficult time in his life.

“I sketched all the time, but I didn’t do a lot of painting,” he said in the video. “Suddenly, 6 years ago, at a time when I was trying to heal a broken heart, I decided, ‘Well, maybe I’ll paint.'”