‘How DARE He?’: Twitter Hits Back at Donald Trump After He Calls Meryl Streep ‘Overrated’

Donald Trump is no stranger to controversial tweets but when he took aim at Meryl Streep following her passionate Golden Globes speech, Twitter users fired back to defend the beloved actress.

After the president-elect told the The New York Times over the telephone that he had not watched the awards show but was “not surprised” that he was attacked by “liberal movie people,” Trump took to Twitter to share his distaste for the 67-year-old movie star.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump, 70, wrote over a series of tweets early Monday morning. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

He continued, “For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Of course, Twitter users were quick to defend Streep.

“Trump’s contention that Meryl Streep is ‘over-rated’ is right up there with the idea that climate change is a Chinese hoax. Just saying,” wrote author Bill McKibben.

Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch said, “Anyone who calls # Meryl “overrated” is unfit to serve.”

Trump's contention that Meryl Streep is 'over-rated' is right up there with the idea that climate change is a Chinese hoax. Just saying — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) January 9, 2017

Anyone who calls #Meryl "overrated" is unfit to serve. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 9, 2017

I don't even follow Donald Trump on twitter but how DARE he? — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) January 9, 2017

I totally called this. He even included the word "over-rated." https://t.co/DfNMMFxyXa — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) January 9, 2017

We now have President Elect of US offering critiques of Hollywood actors! (Re Streep). Next week: Trump on modern art. — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) January 9, 2017

If both Meryl Streep and Hamilton are "overrated", then overrated is something we should all strive to be. 💁🏻 — Becca Shaw (@RebeccaCShaw) January 9, 2017

Donald Trump calling Meryl Streep "overrated" pic.twitter.com/rObdFIgqWW — Olivia Ross (@oliviaross_) January 9, 2017

The Florence Foster Jenkins star focused her Cecil B. DeMille Award speech on Trump and an incident on the campaign trail when he appeared to mock a disabled reporter during a rally.

“It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said. “It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect,” she continued. “Violence incites violence. The powerful — use definition to bully others, we all lose.”