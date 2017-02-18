Donald Glover to Play Simba in Disney's Live-Action Lion King

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

The cat is out of the bag. Donald Glover is set to play the rambunctious cub-prince Simba in Disney’s live-action re-imagining of The Lion King, EW has confirmed.

Director Jon Favreau revealed the casting Friday on social media, along with the news that James Earl Jones will once again portray Mufasa, reprising his role as the ruler of Pride Rock from the 1994 animated movie.

Disney announced the project in September, after Favreau’s update of The Jungle Book became a box office and critical hit. (A sequel is already in the works.) As with that film, the new Lion King is expected to use performance-capture technology and computer-generated imagery to bring its animal characters to life. It will also include songs from the original movie.

A multitalented actor, writer, rapper, and comedian, Glover has recently garnered critical acclaim for creating and starring in the FX series Atlanta. His other upcoming movies include Spider-Man: Homecoming and the untitled Star Wars movie about a young Han Solo.

Speaking of a galaxy far, far away, Jones recently voiced Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

See Favreau’s tweets below.

https://twitter.com/statuses/832747544450998274

https://twitter.com/statuses/832754734557601792