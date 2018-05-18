Donald Glover's Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Is Pansexual, Says Writer

Solo: A Star Wars Story may tell the origin story of Han Solo, but it’s also providing revelations about his future frenemy, Lando Calrissian.

The film’s co-writer Jonathan Kasdan revealed to the Huffington Post that Calrissian, played by Atlanta star Donald Glover, is in fact pansexual.

“I would say yes,” Kasdan told the outlet when asked if Calrissian identified as pansexual. “There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie.”

He continued, “I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity — sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm/ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

“He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun,” Kasdan added. “I don’t know where it will go.”

Billy Dee Williams, the original actor who portrayed Calrissian in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, gave some advice to Glover about portraying the smooth intergalactic operator.

“He’s like, ‘Just be charming,’ ” Glover told PEOPLE. “I took what he said … and amped it up.”

Glover’s iconic character even shares a few flirtatious moments with a droid, L3-37, played by Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The actress and writer told USA Today their characters share a “love for each other” in the film.

“The fact that they can be rude and short with each [other] and they can boss each other around is actually what reveals their love for each other and trust for each other,” she said. “They’re both very independent characters in their own right and yet they’ve chosen to partner with each other. There’s something, I think, really romantic about that.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters on May 25.