Born in New York City in 1926, Don Rickles grew to become one of Hollywood's most beloved comedians, packing his résumé with roles in film and TV until his passing on April 6, 2017, at the age of 90. Before making it big on the silver screen in 1958's Run Silent, Run Deep, he served in the Navy during World War II and attended the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan, hitting the comedy circuit after graduation. "I don't practice or write stuff down — everything I do onstage was just made up before I went on," he told Closer magazine in February 2017. "You can't please everyone, but I've been fortunate in that my fans are in my corner."