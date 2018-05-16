Don Johnson Says He Has Met Daughter Dakota's Rock Star Boyfriend Chris Martin

Yes, Dakota Johnson‘s boyfriend Chris Martin has met the parents.

“I’ve met Chris before,” Don Johnson, who stars in the new movie Book Club, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The Fifty Shades actress, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 41, were first spotted going on a sushi date in Los Angeles in October, and were seen holding hands at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in February.

Dakota’s mom Melanie Griffith — who Don first married in 1976, before divorcing and then remarrying the Working Girl star in 1989 — has also met Martin.

“I adore him!” Griffith, 60, said last week while at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

While Griffith and Don Johnson split for the second time in 1996, the actor, now married to schoolteacher Kelley Phleger, says he maintains a positive relationship with his ex-wife.

“We’re close,” he continues to PEOPLE. “I think when you have children with someone that if you’re smart you say, ‘Okay, this isn’t about us anymore. This is about someone else.’ ”

Johnson is also dad to son Jesse, 35, with actress Patti D’Arbanville, and shares three kids, Grace, 18, Jasper, 15, and Deacon, 12, with his current wife of 19 years. And as a father of five, he’s learned a few lessons through the decades.

“When you’re an older parent and you’ve been through the process, you realize that a lot of the things that you were afraid of, or that you thought weren’t going to work out. They always work out on their own,” the Nash Bridges star says. “And so I don’t react now. I don’t parent with fear.”

Having tween and teenage children has also helped keep the 68-year-old young at heart.

“I still feel the same way that I did when I was 17 years old,” Johnson jokes. “My older kids look at me and go, ‘Who are you and what have you done with my father?’ ”

Book Club, also starring Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen, hits theaters Friday.