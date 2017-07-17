Does Michelle Williams Have a New Boyfriend? Spotted Kissing Mystery Man in Rome

Michelle Williams is enjoying a Roman holiday with a new mystery man.

The Manchester by the Sea actress, 36, was spotted kissing and holding hands with a handsome date in Rome, Italy on Saturday.

Williams was all smiles as they walked through the Campo De’Fiori street market in the Italian capital, where they each took turns sampling from the local fare. The duo were joined by her daughter Matilda, 11.

The actress is currently in the city filming her new movie, All the Money in the World, about the John Paul Getty III kidnapping in Italy in the ’70s. Ridley Scott is directing the film, which also stars Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg.

Williams was recently linked to novelist Jonathan Safran Foer since 2015. Froer authored popular books like Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Williams’ past romances include Jason Segel and the late Heath Ledger, with whom she had a daughter Matilda, 11.

Last month, the actress was spotted out in Rome with producer friend Kevin Walsh at Pierluigi restaurant. Despite reports of a possible romance, a source close to Williams says the two have a strictly professional relationship.