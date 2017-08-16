You Can Help Disney Raise $1 Million for the UN Foundation's Girl Up Initiative — Here’s How

As part of their “Dream Big, Princess” initiative, which encourages kids around the world to dream big, Disney has launched an evolution of the campaign with a global photo initiative — the goal of which is to raise funds for The United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up Campaign, which supports adolescent girls’ leadership and empowerment.

The Dream Big, Princess global photographic initiative involves a collaboration with 20 female photographers from 16 different countries in an effort to celebrate diverse and empowering stories from real women and girls.

The subjects of the campaign encompass a broad range of inspiring role models, including the youngest-ever speaker at the UN, a gold-medal-winning Chinese Paralympian, the leader of the Afghanistan women’s cycling team, a teenage author of a STEM coding book for kids, a young surf champion from Brazil, as well as a kids at play in different places around the world.

Here’s how you can help raise valuable funds for Girl Up: From August 15 through October 11, if you like a public image with the #DreamBigPrincess hashtag or post your own photo publicly using #DreamBigPrincess on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, Disney Worldwide Services will donate $1 to Girl Up — their minimum donation is $500,000, and the maximum is $1 million.